Jhalkaribai Death Anniversary: Know Everything About The Unsung Hero Who Fought Britishers Bravely

Jhalkaribai was a renowned warrior who fought against the British and was responsible for killing many of them. She played a crucial role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 during the Battle of Jhansi as part of the women's army led by Rani Lakshmibai. Jhalkaribai was known for her courage, patriotism, influential leadership skills, and selfless sacrifices. Sadly, she passed away on April 4, 1858.

Jhalkaribai's early life

Jhalkaribai was born on November 22, 1830, in Bhojila village, near Jhansi. She was not allowed to attend school because she belonged to a lower caste background. Her family belonged to the Koli caste. The Koli is an Indian caste that belongs to various parts of the country, like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc. It is an agricultural caste primarily found in coastal areas.

Her mother (Jamuna Devi) died when she was very young, and after that, her father (Sadowar Singh) raised her and trained her in martial arts and horse riding. At a very young age, she was trained in sword fighting, martial arts, horse riding, using firearms and many more. Tales of her bravery were famous in many villages.

झलकारी की झलक देखकर

वो बुन्देले भी हांफ गए

जब उतरी वो समरभूमि में

गौरे भी थर-थर कांप गए



मातृभूमि पर सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाली वीरांगना झलकारी बाई जी को बलिदान दिवस पर कोटि-कोटि श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।



Unknown facts of Jhalkaribai

Jhalkaribai was famous for her outstanding skills and bravery. There is a legend that she once killed a tiger with an axe when the beast tried to attack her. Another story suggests that she killed a leopard with a stick in the jungle. Her admiration for Rani Lakshmibai inspired her and she joined the women's wing of Lakshmibai's army.

She is remembered for her remarkable contribution to the Rebellion of 1857. She helped Lakshmibai to escape safely out of the fort and also fought on her behalf against the Britishers. Her bravery and courage were commended by many throughout decades. She achieved the highest rank and began commanding her own army, which is a testament to her leadership skills.