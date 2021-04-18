JEE Mains 2021: Exam for April session postponed due to COVID-19 surge in India

The exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) April session has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam was slated to be held between April 27 and 30. The dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

This year, JEE Main is being conducted in four sessions in February, March, April (postponed), and May. While the first two sessions were held in February and March, the next ones were scheduled to be held in April and May.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.