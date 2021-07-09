JEE Main 2021: Registration window for 4th session of exam to open today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The registrations process for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin today on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Ending the wait of thousands of students union education minister on July 6 announced that the Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and from July 27 to August 2.

The candidates are required to note that (postponed) April Session (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).

The candidates interested to appear in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) need to apply for the same papers only for (postponed) May Session (Session-4).

The JEE exams are held for admissions into engineering colleges in the country. The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The forms for the next session will open today and the window will be open till 9 pm on July 12.

Check the important dates and notice here: