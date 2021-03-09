JEE Main 2021: NTA extends application deadline for second session till March 10

Following declaration of results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 1 first session on Monday, the application deadline for the second session has been extended till March 10, 2021. Students who wish to appear for the competitive exam in the second session which will be held between March 15 and 18 can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who have not completed their registration for the second session can apply and pay the fees via online mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the earlier application deadline of March 6 in order to award more time to students considering difficulties faced due to Covid-19 pandemic.