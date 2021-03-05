JEE Mains 2021: Last two days to apply for March session - How to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the March session for JEE Main 2021.

The candidates would be able to fill up the online application form on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Important dates

Online submission of Application Form

From 2 March 2021 to 6 March 2021 (up to 6:00 pm)

Last date for payment of the online fee

6 March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Candidates have the option to apply for one session or more than one session (March /April /May 2021) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April / May Sessions.

Candidates who have applied earlier for March/April/May session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) from 2 to 6 March 2021.

Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 06, 2021 (6:00 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful.

Candidates can also withdraw from March/April/May sessions by following the procedure detailed in the application form. The candidates for Beharain who could not appear in the examination for February Session due to lockdown are being intimated separately by e-mail.

The March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech).

The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.

Steps to apply