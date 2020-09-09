JEE 2020: Results to be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in - How to download your scorecard

Union Cabinet Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that the "process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon." This comes off as a major relief to the students who were earlier protesting for the deferment of exams amid the pandemic and consequent lockdown in the country.

The minister said, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."

The minister also thanked everyone for co-operating during the exams making it a huge success. "My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success," he said in the following tweet.

Now, even as the minister says the process to declare the results has begun, it is unclear when the results will be announced. Media reports stated that the results will be declared on September 11, Friday. Some even said that the results will be announced on September 10, Thursday.

The candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA, over 8 lakh students appeared for JEE Main 2020 amid the pandemic.