JCB not just doing khudai: Car collides with construction vehicle, hits motorcyclist in shocking video

While India has only a minute percentage of the world's vehicles, it accounts for a far larger percentage of the world's road accidents. The world is never completely safe, but even being on the sidelines can take a dangerous turn.

A video has surfaced on social media platforms, soon going viral. It is not clear where the incident takes place, and no details seem to be available. However, the video has a timestamp that states that this was shot at 10 in the morning on July 25.

In the video, a JCB construction vehicle can be seen coming towards the stretch of road captured by the camera even as an SUV travels in the opposite direction. Abruptly, the JCB seems to turn sideways, pulling off an almost 90 degre turn into the other side of the road, careening onto the path of the white SUV.

As the two hit each other and the car is propelled further to the side of the road, it hits a man sitting on a motorbike on the side of the road, throwing him to the ground.