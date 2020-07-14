Akhilesh Yadav explains how Google Maps can 'track' accidents, Twitter has a field day

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav became the butt of all jokes all of Monday evening and Tuesday morning after he claimed that Google Maps could track accidents.

Yadav was being interviewed by a news channel, where he was talking about the encounter involving Uttar Pradesh Police and gangster Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead last week. Dubey was arrested at Ujjain and was being taken back to Kanpur for questioning, when one of the vehicles in the convoy turned turtle just a few kilometres before entering Kanpur city.

While there are a lot of questions raised around the encounter of Dubey, given that he was responsible for the deaths of eight police officers in Kanpur a week before his arrest. While the UP Police said that the car turned turtle due to a herd of cows, people haven’t bought the story, and the reactions on mainstream and social media have proved the same.

However, Akhilesh Yadav’s claims that Google Maps could solve the problem has left people in splits. Yadav claimed that using Google Maps, people could determine if there were cows on the road and if the car actually turned turtle. He added that there needs to be an investigation soon or all the data on Google Maps will disappear.

