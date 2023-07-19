Jayant Narlikar Birthday: Celebrating The Astrophysical Legacy Of One Of India's Greatest Scholars |

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, a distinguished Indian astrophysicist, was born on July 19, 1938, into a family of scholars in Kolhapur of Maharashtra. His father, Vishnu Vasudev Narlikar, a prominent mathematician and theoretical physicist, and his mother, Sumati Narlikar, a Sanskrit scholar, instilled in him a love for learning from an early age. Jayant Narlikar's academic journey began at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University, where he earned his BSc degree in 1957.

The Cambridge Years and Pioneering Discoveries

Narlikar's thirst for knowledge led him to the renowned Cambridge University, where he followed in his father's footsteps and received a BA degree in mathematics in 1959. His brilliance earned him the esteemed title of Senior Wrangler.

During his doctoral studies at Cambridge, he made significant strides in astrophysics, winning the Tyson Medal for astronomy in 1960 and the Smith's Prize in 1962. Under the guidance of Sir Fred Hoyle, he completed his PhD in 1963, making groundbreaking contributions to the development of the conformal gravity theory, also known as the Hoyle-Narlikar theory.

Contributions and Academic Pursuits

Following his doctoral studies, Jayant Narlikar served as a Berry Ramsey Fellow at King's College, Cambridge, earning a master's degree in astronomy and astrophysics in 1964. He continued his academic journey as a Fellow at King's College until 1972.

In 1966, Narlikar played a pivotal role in establishing the Institute of Theoretical Astronomy at Cambridge and served as its founding staff member until 1972.

Academic Leadership and Founding IUCAA

In 1972, Jayant Narlikar embraced a new role as a Professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai where he led the Theoretical Astrophysics Group. His exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the field of cosmology prompted the establishment of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune in 1988, with Narlikar as its esteemed Founder-Director.

Awards and Honours

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar's illustrious career has garnered numerous national and international awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, bestowed upon him in 2004. Prior to that, he received the Padma Bhushan in 1965.

His work has also been recognized with the Rashtra Bhushan, Bhatnagar Award, M.P. Birla Award and the prestigious Prix Jules Janssen from the French Astronomical Society. He is an esteemed Associate of the Royal Astronomical Society of London and a Fellow of the three Indian National Science Academies as well as the Third World Academy of Sciences.

Literary Achievements

In addition to his outstanding research, Jayant Narlikar is renowned for his ability to communicate complex scientific concepts to the public through books, articles, and radio and television programs. His efforts were recognized by UNESCO, which honored him with the Kalinga Prize in 1996. Narlikar's autobiography, 'Chaar Nagarantale Maze Vishwa,' written in Marathi, received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

