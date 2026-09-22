Jamui Minor Molestation Case: Bihar Police Book 120 Social Media Profiles For Circulating Viral Video, 132 Accounts Taken Down |

Patna: Police have launched a crackdown on those circulating the videos of an incident involving the alleged humiliation and molestation of a teenage boy and girl in Jamui district last Saturday.

The boy and girl were stopped, humiliated and molested while returning from coaching classes. In a press conference held Monday night, Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal said a case had been registered at the cyber police station against those who circulated the video on social media while revealing the identity of the minor victim. Around 120 profile holders across different social media platforms have been named as accused.

The SP said revealing the identity of a minor victim was a serious offence. Circulating a video related to the victim on social media also falls within the ambit of the law. In view of this, police have begun investigating the accounts and profiles that circulated the video. Cases have been registered against them at the Jamui cyber police station. He said that circulating a video related to the minor victim along with her identity is an offence under the POCSO Act, the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. In connection with this, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station.

Following police intervention, the video has so far been removed from 132 social media accounts. Police identified the concerned social media platforms and accounts and completed the process of having the video taken down. The police are also trying to ensure that the video is not uploaded or shared again from other accounts.

Meanwhile, Bihar JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha and state rural development minister Shravan Kumar have courted controversy by describing the incident as a “chhitput ghatana” (isolated incident).

"If an ‘chhitpur ghatana’ (isolated incident) takes place, we are sensitive as a government," he remarked while referring to "jungle raj," allegedly prevailing during the former RJD rule in the state.

"Look at Bihar before 2005.Whether people stepped out of their homes? You have seen what the situation was like. People were somehow struggling through their lives. Today, if any incident takes place, the administration takes action. No matter how big a criminal may be, action will be taken against everyone."

After his remarks triggered a controversy, Kushwaha strongly condemned the Jamui incident in a social media post, describing the incident as shameful and inhuman. He said an SIT had been formed to investigate the case as three accused had been arrested and raids were being conducted to trace the remaining accused.

Bihar rural development and information and public relations minister Shravan Kumar, in his interaction with reporters, also described it as an "isolated case". However, he also said that such an incident was distressing and that the government was fully alert about the matter.

"Completely eliminating crime from the world is difficult, and sometimes such unfortunate incidents come to light, but the government is keeping a close watch on every case." He also assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible, asserting that the case would be thoroughly investigated and no guilty person would be spared. He said that the victim's family would be provided all necessary security.