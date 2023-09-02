Jammu & Kashmir: Woman Poses As Cop In Baramulla; Dupes Man Off ₹10,000

A woman has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for allegedly duping people on the pretext of a job offer by posing as a police officer, officials said on Saturday. | Representational Image

The complainant, Wasif Hassan, a resident of the Kunzer area of the north Kashmir district, reported to the police on Friday that while he was travelling on a bus, he was approached by a woman who claimed she was a cop, the police said.

Accused dupes complainant of ₹10,000

The woman identified herself as Ashia, and claimed to be a sub-inspector, they added. "She assured the complainant that she had the authority to secure a position for him as a constable in J-K Police. Lured by the promise of a job opportunity, Hasan gave her ₹10,000," a police spokesperson said.

The accused later re-contacted Hasan and asked him for more money to expedite the delivery of his appointment letter. She promised him that the process would be completed within 2-3 days, the spokesperson said.

Suspecting deception, Hasan reported the matter at the Kunzer police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched, he added.

Police arrests accused and recovers money

During the investigation, the police arrested the accused whose real identity was revealed as Bisma Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Tappie Khag in Budgam district, the police said.

The investigating team recovered a police uniform and ₹10,000 from her possession that she had fraudulently obtained from Hasan, they added.