Jammu & Kashmir: Two non-locals injured after terrorists open fire, second such attack in two days

For the second consecutive day, two non-local labourers were injured when terrorists shot at them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to the police, "both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital and the area has been cordoned off."

"Terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off: Police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/RXPolGIJyu — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar, resident of Bihar and Joko Chowdary, also a resident of Bihar.

Pertinently terrorists fired upon and injured two non-local labrouers from Pathankote at Nowpora Litter area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

The police said that officers who reached the spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two labourers, identified as Dheeraj Dutt, son of Susheil Dutt, and Surinder Singh, son of Bishan Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:22 PM IST