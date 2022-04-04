Jammu & Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk of Srinagar

A terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, injured two CRPF jawans, reported ANI.
Earlier today, Two non-locals were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lijora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.
They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar, resident of Bihar and Joko Chowdary, also a resident of Bihar.
The injured have been moved to hospital for treatment.
(With inuts from IANS)
Advertisement
ALSO READFrom 'Half Girlfriend' to 'Kashmir: The Case for Freedom': Must read books by Indian authors
Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)