Jammu & Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk of Srinagar

A terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, injured two CRPF jawans, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Two non-locals were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lijora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar, resident of Bihar and Joko Chowdary, also a resident of Bihar.

The injured have been moved to hospital for treatment.

(With inuts from IANS)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:14 PM IST