Home / India / Jammu & Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk of Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk of Srinagar

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

A terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, injured two CRPF jawans, reported ANI.

Earlier today, Two non-locals were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lijora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar, resident of Bihar and Joko Chowdary, also a resident of Bihar.

The injured have been moved to hospital for treatment.

(With inuts from IANS)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:14 PM IST