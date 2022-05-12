Kashmiri Pandit govt employee dies after being shot at by militants in J&K

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee died after being shot at by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

An employee of the revenue department identified as Rahul Bhat was shot by terrorists at the Tehsil office in Budgam district.

He succumbed to the grievous injuries in a hospital in Srinagar.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:42 PM IST