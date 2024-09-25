Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 54.11% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 7 PM In 2nd Phase Of Polling

Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 | FPJ/ Sajad Hameed

A voter turnout of 54.11 percent was recorded till 7 pm in the second phase of polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Election Commission of India.

Budgam recorded 58.97 pc, Ganderbal 58.81 pc, Poonch 71.59 pc, Rajouri 68.22 pc, Reasi 71.81 pc and Srinagar 27.37 pc till 7pm, as per the date shared by the ECI.

"Voting took place in a tranquil atmosphere free of fear and intimidation. Voters inhabiting the areas near the border were also empowered to exercise their franchise at 55 border polling stations set up near the LoC in 89 Poonch Haveli and 90 Mendhar AC in Poonch district and 51 such polling stations in Rajouri district. These border polling stations saw voting today in line with the Commission's resolve to bring even the remotest corners of the country into the democratic fold," ECI said in a release on Wednesday.

"As of 7 PM, a voter turnout of 54.11% was recorded at the polling stations. The overall voter turnout recorded in these six districts that went for polls in Phase 2 have also surpassed the turnout recorded in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Phase-1 of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections had also witnessed an encouraging response by voters with a voter turnout of 61.38% at Polling Station across 24 ACs," the ECI said in a statement.

The statement said that CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had maintained a constant supervision of the polling process to ensure that the polling took place in an incident free manner.

Earlier in the day, interacting with media at Nirvachan Sadan, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that these elections are, "History in the making", the echoes of which will be carried through posterity. He added that the valleys and the mountains which had once witnessed fear and boycott, are now taking part in the democratic festivities or "Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat".

Strong security measures were in place, creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation, the release added.

Polling for the third phase will be held on October 1, 2024. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.