J&K Elections 2024: Voting For 2nd Phase Of Polls Begins; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina Among Key Candidates In Fray |

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday morning. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory

Among the prominent candidates are former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.

#WATCH | J&K Assembly elections: People queue up outside a polling station in Balhama, Srinagar to vote as polling for the second phase of elections begins.



Voting being held in 26 constituencies across six districts of the UT today.



(Video Courtesy ANI) pic.twitter.com/qo1ADrPlwh — Kashmir News (@Kashmirnews22) September 25, 2024

#WATCH | J&K: Voting underway at a polling station set up for Migrant voters at the Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute in Jammu.



The first voter plants saplings after casting her vote. pic.twitter.com/i2r0oCI9A3 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Raina offered prayers at Thakurdwara Temple ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections.

"I hope that there will be good voting and new records of voting will be set. This is a matter of joy for democracy. I urge the people of J&K to vote freely and without fear. Vote for strengthening the democracy, for a new and happy Jammu & Kashmir," Raina said.

#WATCH | J&K BJP chief and party's candidate from Nowshera constituency, Ravinder Raina offers prayers at Thakurdwara Temple ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections, today.



Voting will be held in 26 constituencies across six districts of the UT today. pic.twitter.com/siU1HZsNsp — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

He expressed confidence that the BJP will register a thumping majority in J&K and the party will form the government.

Raina further said, "BJP should register a thumping majority in J&K and the party should form the government. Anyone could be the CM. I am an ordinary worker of the party and we work with the sense of 'Nation First'. The manner in which BJP, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah took J&K to new heights is a matter of pride for us. When there were Congress, PDP and NC governments here, there used to be an atmosphere of fear here. Today, there is an atmosphere of joy and peace, with the efforts of PM Modi and HM Shah. You will see record voting here."

BJP Candidate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, performed prayers at his residence ahead of the second phase of voting. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency is a new constituency made after delimitation and it's the first time voting will be happening for this constituency.

#WATCH | Katra, J&K | BJP Candidate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, performs prayers at his residence ahead of the second phase of voting.



Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency is a new constituency made after delimitation and it's… pic.twitter.com/QLeWfoYn2J — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Baldev Raj Sharma said, "I want to appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers in the favour of BJP. We are very happy about the fact that our constituency is named after Shri Mata Vaishno Devi."

Seats Up For Polling Today

The seats on which elections are being conducted are Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora and Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.