India

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:11 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Militants attack patrolling police in Bandipora area; 2 cops killed

The identity of the militants is still unknown. The security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police are carrying out a search operation.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

A cop car was attacked during patrolling on Friday by militants in the Gulshan Chowk market area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reportedly, two cops were hit and were taken to a nearby hospital where policemen Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to their injuries.

Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar told India Today that two cops received bullets when militants attacked the police party.

The identity of the militants is still unknown. The Gulshan chowk is cornored off as the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police carry out a search operation.

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from sources)

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:09 PM IST
