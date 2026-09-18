Jammu Birthday Party Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death After Smearing Cake On Friend's Face During Celebration |

Jammu: A man in Jammu was stabbed to death for spreading cake over a friend’s face during a birthday party, police said on Friday.

According to a police statement, the police post at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu informed Police Station Janipur that a person named Pawan Nair alias Sameer was brought there in an injured condition by his friends John Sotra, Gaurav Singh, and Sugandh Bhatti and was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

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Acting swiftly on the information, a police team from the police station rushed to GMC Jammu to enquire into the matter.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that on Thursday, Neeraj alias Anshu was celebrating his birthday on the road near Lower Roop Nagar, where his friends Sotra, Gaurav Singh, Bhatti and Nair were present.

Neeraj was accompanied by his brother Rishu. During the cutting of the cake, Nair applied cake on Neeraj's face, leading to both entering into a verbal duel.

Even the others tried to pacify them, an enraged Neeraj took out a knife which he was carrying and attacked Nair on his neck, causing grievous injury.

The injured was immediately shifted to GMC Jammu by his friends, where he was declared brought dead.

Taking cognisance of the incident, police filed an FIR under Section 103(1) BNS at Police Station Janipur and investigation was begun.

Both the accused -- Neeraj and his brother Rishu -- have been apprehended and are presently in police custody at Police Station Janipur.

The weapon of offence is being recovered. Further investigation is in progress, and the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

"Jammu Police assures strict and time-bound action against the accused as per law," the statement added.

The incident came to light a day after a man was shot dead in his residence. The incident took place at Reshamgarh Colony, and the deceased was identified as Deepak Sharma, 35, a newspaper hawker by profession.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)