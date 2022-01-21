Jammu and Kashmir: IMD predicts rain, snow on January 22, 23

Srinagar: Cloudy weather with isolated rain/snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rain/snow during January 22 and 23 with likelihood of disruption in surface and air transport.

A statement issued by IMD said: "An active western disturbance is most likely to cause widespread moderate rain/snow in J&K during January 22 and 23.

"May cause temporary disruption of surface and air transport on January 22 and 23 Probability of occurrence as of today is 75 per cent".

ALSO READ Watch Video: Heavy snowfall across northern parts of India

Srinagar registered 2.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.4 degree and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

In Ladakh, Drass recorded minus 21.4, Leh minus 10.3 and Kargil minus 14.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 10.6 degrees, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.4, Banihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah 1.7 as the minimum temperature.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:42 AM IST