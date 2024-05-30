 Jammu And Kashmir Accident: 7 Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees Falls Into Gorge In Rajouri, Visuals Surface
Seven people were killed and 25 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Seven people were killed and 25 injured, the officials said. The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added. Earlier, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district.

A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

