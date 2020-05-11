Jamia students from Jammu and Kashmir leave for home in special bus

New Delhi: Students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir staying in boys and girls hostels of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) left for their homes on Sunday by a special bus arranged by the university.

Two university guards (Ex-Army men) are also accompanying students in the bus. These students were stranded in hostels due to sudden lockdown and could not go to their homes," said an official statement released by the University.

It further read, "The bus was properly sanitised by the university administration in the campus before leaving for Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University for medical screening of students, guards and drivers for fever and other symptoms related to coronavirus.

JMI teachers were present there too for facilitation." "On the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor and Professor Najma Akhtar students were provided with water, food packets, hand sanitiser and masks," it read.

The offline examination for final semester/year is scheduled to be held in July 2020 provided the situation is normal and lockdown is not extended due to coronavirus pandemic.