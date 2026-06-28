Jalgaon Shocker: Unclaimed Body Transported In Garbage Truck For Final Rites, Amalner Municipal Council Under Fire | Representative Image

Jalgaon: An outrageous incident that shames humanity has come to light in Amalner, raising questions about whether the city has lost all sense of sensitivity.

It was revealed that on Friday afternoon, an unclaimed body was transported for its final rites in a garbage collection vehicle (bell-ringing truck) rather than a hearse.

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This callous act has sparked widespread outrage in the city and cast a serious shadow over the functioning of the Amalner Municipal Council. The municipality, however, has washed its hands of the matter, attributing the fault to the waste collection contractor.

Three days prior, an unclaimed body had been found in Amalner. The police kept the body at the rural hospital for three days; however, as no one came forward to make inquiries, the body was transported for cremation on Friday afternoon—following the post-mortem—in a garbage truck instead of a hearse.

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This occurred despite the official contract between the Municipal Council and the waste collection contractor explicitly mandating a separate vehicle for the disposal of unclaimed bodies.

Consequently, not only were the terms of the contract violated, but the dignity of the deceased was also disregarded. There is public anger over the fact that the individual's final journey was conducted in such an insensitive manner.

The Amalner Municipal Council has entrusted the task of solid waste management for the year 2024-25 to a private contractor. The terms of the agreement explicitly list "performing burials for unclaimed bodies" and "collecting and disposing of dead animals" as distinct tasks, with separate remuneration fixed for each.

Notably, the agreement includes a mandatory provision requiring the arrangement of separate vehicles for these specific duties. Consequently, it is evident that there is no administrative or contractual basis for transporting bodies in garbage vehicles.

Against this backdrop, an incident came to light where an unclaimed body from a rural hospital was transported for disposal directly in a garbage collection vehicle. A wave of public outrage swept across the city after photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.