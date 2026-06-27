Elderly Couple Found Dead Inside Locked House In Bhopal's Sudama Nagar | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Sudama Nagar area of the state capital after the bodies of an elderly couple were discovered inside their locked house on Friday night, police said.

According to the Aishbagh police, the deceased have been identified as Hemant Barik and his wife, Shakuntala Barik, both aged over 60.

According to preliminary information, the couple lived alone in the house.

The incident came to light when their tenants arrived to pay the rent and found the house locked.

After repeated attempts to get a response failed, they alerted neighbours, who informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and entered the house, where the bodies of the husband and wife were found. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Given the seriousness of the case, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also inspected the scene and collected evidence.

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Police said investigators are questioning neighbours and trying to determine who last met the couple before their deaths.

Police Station In-charge Sandeep Pawar said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

He added that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report and forensic analysis are received. He further said that all possible angles are being examined.