Woman Found Dead At Home, Missing Husband Later Found Hanging At Abandoned Apartment In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented house in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, while her husband, who had been missing since the incident, was later found hanging in an abandoned building, police said on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Adhartal area. The deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Neha Singh, lived in New Kanchanpur with her husband Mayank Singh and her eight-year-old son.

According to police, Neha had married Mayank around two years ago after the death of her first husband.

The case came to light when the landlord informed police that the couple had not been seen for 2 days and a foul smell was coming from the house.

When police broke open the door, they found Neha's decomposed body lying in the kitchen.

A scarf was found tied around her neck, making the circumstances of her death suspicious.

During questioning, the couple's 8-year-old son told police that his parents had argued before the incident.

He also said his father had told him that his mother had gone somewhere and did not allow him to meet her for 2 days.

Following the discovery of the woman's body, police launched a search for Mayank, who had gone missing.

Investigators later learned that he had allegedly attempted suicide in the GCF area but fled after being spotted by a security guard.

On Friday morning, Mayank's body was found hanging from a noose inside an abandoned structure near the Shobhapur underbridge.

Additional SP (Crime) Jitendra Singh said preliminary investigation suggests there may have been a domestic dispute between the couple.

Police are also examining reports that Neha had been detained during a police raid at a spa centre in January 2025, after which tensions reportedly increased in the marriage.

Police have conducted post-mortem examinations of both bodies and are awaiting forensic and electronic evidence reports. The exact circumstances behind the two deaths are still under investigation.

The couple's 8-year-old son has now lost both his parents in the tragic incident.