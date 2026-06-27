 'Grateful To Everyone': Ketan Agarwal's Father Says Satisfied With Investigation Into Son's Murder - VIDEO
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'Grateful To Everyone': Ketan Agarwal's Father Says Satisfied With Investigation Into Son's Murder - VIDEO

Ketan Agarwal's family and residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad held a candlelight march on Saturday, demanding justice for the 26-year-old. His father appealed for the death penalty for the accused, saying his son was killed "for no apparent reason". He also expressed confidence in the ongoing police investigation

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
'Grateful To Everyone': Ketan Agarwal's Father Says Satisfied With Investigation Into Son's Murder - VIDEO
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Pune: Ketan Agarwal's family members and society residents on Saturday held a candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad, carrying placards demanding justice for Ketan and paying tribute to him. Ketan was killed after his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed him to his death from Lohagad Fort.

Speaking to reporters, his father said, "I have just one appeal. My 26-year-old son was killed for no apparent reason, a reason that remains unknown to this day. My child was not at fault in any way."

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"I had set out to arrange his marriage and bring a daughter-in-law into the family; I never imagined I would lose my child instead. So, I appeal to everyone to ensure he gets justice and that his killers get the death sentence," he added.

He also expressed full faith in the law and order system, adding that he was satisfied with the efforts of the investigators. He further said, "I am grateful to everyone supporting me, and I hope you will continue to stand by me until the accused are punished."

Earlier on Friday, Ketan Agarwal's family met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He assured the grieving family that the guilty would receive the "harshest punishment."

The CM also accepted the family's demand that senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam be appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case.

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