'Jalega toh Burnol hi chalega': Twitter in splits after Aaj Tak juxtaposes ointment ad with Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Wednesday, took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site.

All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The priests chanted vedic mantras and hymns as per the rituals of the 'yagya'.

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the ‘bhoomi pujan’. "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken”, a priest said.

Soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were brought to be used for purification and other rituals during the ‘bhoomi pujan’.

The entire ceremony was broadcast across news media channels and live-streamed on social media. However, it was Aaj Tak that stood out for its visual and ad placement.

The channel juxtaposed advertisement of ‘Burnol’ alongside the ‘bhoomi pujan’. For those unversed, Burnol is an antiseptic ointment applied to burnt or infected areas.

The reference of this medicine is also used in memes to hand over to those jealous of your achievements.