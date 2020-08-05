'Jalega toh Burnol hi chalega': Twitter in splits after Aaj Tak juxtaposes ointment ad with Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Wednesday, took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site.
All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The priests chanted vedic mantras and hymns as per the rituals of the 'yagya'.
Nine bricks were laid down as part of the ‘bhoomi pujan’. "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken”, a priest said.
Soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were brought to be used for purification and other rituals during the ‘bhoomi pujan’.
The entire ceremony was broadcast across news media channels and live-streamed on social media. However, it was Aaj Tak that stood out for its visual and ad placement.
The channel juxtaposed advertisement of ‘Burnol’ alongside the ‘bhoomi pujan’. For those unversed, Burnol is an antiseptic ointment applied to burnt or infected areas.
The reference of this medicine is also used in memes to hand over to those jealous of your achievements.
Check out some epic reactions to the same on Twitter.
Besides, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were also present at the site for the ceremony.
After laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, PM Modi had termed the event as an "emotional moment" for the country and added that "every heart is illuminated today".
"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," PM Modi said, at foundation stone-laying ceremony.
"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan Mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed," he added.
