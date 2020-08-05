The tale of two timelines: Babri Masjid demolition Vs Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place today (Wednesday, August 5). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi Poojan'.
The entire city of Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with invitations being sent to 175 people, including 135 saints, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On this occasion, one must also remember the fateful day of December 6, 1992 - the day when thousands of kar sevaks brought down the mosque at the then contested site which resulted in one of the deadliest riots across the country.
Here is how the events transpired on December 6, 1992:
11:30 AM - The then BJP President MM Joshi and party leader LK Advani visit shilanyas spot and prepare to address the kar sevaks.
11:50 AM - Kar sevaks storm into the disputed structure and tamper with its walls.
12:00 PM - Security personnel withdraw after failing to control the mob of kar sevaks.
12:20 PM - Red alert sounded in Uttar Pradesh.
2:45 PM: One of the three domes of the structure brought down.
4:30 PM - Second dome collapses.
4:45 PM - The third dome was brought down and extensive damage caused to the shrine.
4:50 PM - RSS, VHP, BJP leaders appeal for peace.
5:25 PM - The then President SD Sharma asks PM P.V. Narasimha Rao to initiate steps to uphold the rule of law and maintain public order.
5:30 PM - UP CM Kalyan Singh resigns.
The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on November 9, 2019, said the entire 2.77-acre land to be to given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for construction of a temple. The apex court also directed the Centre and UP govt to allot 5-acre land to the Muslims at a prominent place for building a mosque. Thus, putting an end to the nearly 500-year controversy.
Meanwhile, with the 'Bhoomi Pujan' all set to take place, here is a proposed timeline of the ceremony:
11:30 AM - PM Modi to arrive in Ayodhya.
11:40 AM - PM Modi to take darshan at Hanuman Garhi
12:00 PM - PM Modi to reacg Ramjanmabhoomi and take darshan of Ram Lalla for 10 minutes.
12:15 PM - Tree plantation in the premises of the temple site
12:30 PM - Bhoomi Poojan begins.
12:40 PM - Foundation stone laying ceremony with PM Modi, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, the Uttar Pradesh Governor and CM Adityanath to be present on stage.
1:10 PM - PM Modi to meet with Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj and other members of the trust
