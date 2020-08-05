The tale of two timelines: Babri Masjid demolition Vs Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place today (Wednesday, August 5). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi Poojan'.

The entire city of Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with invitations being sent to 175 people, including 135 saints, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, one must also remember the fateful day of December 6, 1992 - the day when thousands of kar sevaks brought down the mosque at the then contested site which resulted in one of the deadliest riots across the country.

Here is how the events transpired on December 6, 1992:

11:30 AM - The then BJP President MM Joshi and party leader LK Advani visit shilanyas spot and prepare to address the kar sevaks.

11:50 AM - Kar sevaks storm into the disputed structure and tamper with its walls.

12:00 PM - Security personnel withdraw after failing to control the mob of kar sevaks.

12:20 PM - Red alert sounded in Uttar Pradesh.

2:45 PM: One of the three domes of the structure brought down.

4:30 PM - Second dome collapses.

4:45 PM - The third dome was brought down and extensive damage caused to the shrine.

4:50 PM - RSS, VHP, BJP leaders appeal for peace.

5:25 PM - The then President SD Sharma asks PM P.V. Narasimha Rao to initiate steps to uphold the rule of law and maintain public order.

5:30 PM - UP CM Kalyan Singh resigns.