Cong's Jairam Ramesh Lashes Out At BJP Leaders For Sharing Fake News About India's GDP Crossing $4 Trillion

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) and General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to X on Monday (November 20) and raised the issue of several Union Ministers and ruling government leaders who shared the fake news that India's GDP crossed US dollar 4 trillion on Sunday (November 19). Several leaders of the BJP on Sunday took to X and shared a screenshot with the claim that India's GDP had crossed US dollar 4 trillion. However, the claim proved to be fake and several ministers including Arjun Ram Meghwal and others had to take down their tweet.

The Congress Member of Parliament said that while the whole nation was watching the India vs Australia final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, "various drumbeaters of the Modi Govt including senior Union ministers from Rajasthan and Telangana, the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, as well as the PM's most favoured businessman, tweeted that yesterday itself India's GDP had crossed the $4 trillion mark."

Union Minister Gajendra Sekhawat of the BJP who is from Rajasthan, G Kishan Reddy from Telangana, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and businessman Gautam Adani were among the prominent people who had tweeted about India crossing $4 trillion GDP mark on Sunday. The screenshot proved to be false and the ministers and businessman had to take down or delete their tweets.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shared the unconfirmed report which proved incorrect. |

Union Minister Gajendra Sekhawat shared the unconfirmed report which proved false |

"This was totally FAKE and BOGUS news meant to generate more euphoria and a pathetic attempt at both sycophancy and headline management," said Ramesh in his tweet, calling out the ruling party leaders who shared the post along with the claim on India's GDP.

Between 2:45pm and 6:45pm yesterday, when the nation was glued to watching the cricket match, various drumbeaters of the Modi Govt including senior Union ministers from Rajasthan and Telangana, the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, as well as the PM's most favoured businessman, tweeted… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 20, 2023

