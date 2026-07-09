Jaipur Woman Allegedly Hires Killers To Murder Mother Over Property, Govt Job; 7 Arrested | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A horrific example of how the greed for property and a government job can take a toll on human relationships has come to light in Jaipur, where a 23-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother by hatching a conspiracy with the family of her uncle.

The police investigation revealed that the accused, Aayushi Sharma, plotted the murder with her uncle and cousin, hired contract killers for Rs 7 lakh, and got her mother run over by a Scorpio SUV in an attempt to make the murder look like a road accident.

The incident happened on July 4th when the deceased, Neeraj Sharma, was returning home after dropping her son at a coaching center when a Scorpio traveling at around 130 km/h rammed her. The impact flung her body nearly 100 feet into the air, killing her on the spot. The driver fled with the vehicle after the incident.

The incident looked like a road accident, but Rakesh Sharma, the brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint with the police, acting on which the police went through the CCTV footage of the area that revealed that the collision was not an accident but a planned murder, following which the police arrested seven accused, including Ayushi and her uncle Mohan Swaroop.

Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma said that the deceased Niraj Sharma's husband had died about a year ago, and Niraj got a compassionate government appointment in place of her husband.

Accused Ayushi was keen to get that job and was annoyed with her mother on this matter. She left her mother and started living with her uncle Mohan Swaroop's family.

The interrogation with the accused and the digital evidence pointed to a witchcraft conspiracy before the murder as well.

The DCP stated that videos were recovered from the accused's mobile phones, which reveal Neeraj Sharma's clothes being burned on the stairs of his house. “These videos are from the day before the hit-and-run murder. Sindoor and other materials were also recovered from his car and home. This suggests a witchcraft conspiracy, and we are investigating the case to find out who else was involved in this and what role each of the accused played,” said the DCP.

Police investigation revealed that Ayushi, was lured by a government job and property and was allegedly plotting the murder with her uncle and his son for several days. Subsequently, on July 4th, they carried out the crime with thorough planning and recce, attempting to pass it off as an accident.