KDMC Hospital Assault Case: Kalyan Court Rejects Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre's Plea For Virtual Hearing

A Kalyan court on Thursday rejected an application seeking to allow Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors and hospital staff at a Dombivli hospital, to appear before the court through video conferencing, directing that he must be produced physically.

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Mhatre, 73, was arrested on Wednesday following widespread outrage over the assault, which was captured on video and circulated on social media. Soon after his arrest, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated.

According to doctors, Mhatre is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under specialist supervision. They said he has only one kidney, is suffering from high blood pressure and has complained of frequent vomiting. A medical bulletin on his condition is expected by Thursday evening or Friday morning, after which a decision on his discharge will be taken.

The police had sought permission to produce Mhatre virtually, citing his medical condition. His defence also supported the request, arguing that the corporator's custody should be extended until Friday so he could be produced alongside the three co-accused.

However, the court refused the plea, making it clear that neither police nor judicial custody would be granted until Mhatre is physically presented before the court.

Defence counsel AY Patki clarified that Mhatre remains under police confinement while receiving treatment and is not currently in formal police custody.

The case stems from Monday's attack at a Dombivli hospital, where Mhatre and his aides allegedly assaulted two doctors, including a woman, and other staff after a family complained that their newborn could not be admitted to the NICU due to a shortage of beds.

Despite the backlash, Mhatre has denied assaulting the woman doctor, claiming he only struck her mobile phone while trying to get her attention. Meanwhile, the assaulted doctors have alleged receiving threats, and both the woman doctor and one of her colleagues have resigned, citing fear and concerns for their safety.