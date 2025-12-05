Jaipur Woman Accidentally Drops Bundle Of ₹50K Notes On Busy Street, Bike-Borne Men Pick Up Cash & Flee; Watch

CCTV captures shocking moment in Jaipur as bike-borne men snatch ₹50,000 dropped by woman on busy street | X/@roshansharma_j

An incident no less dramatic than a scene from a movie unfolded in Jaipur’s Bajaj Nagar, where a daylight robbery played out with unexpected twists. A woman who had stepped out for shopping in the area was robbed in full public view on the streets of Barkat Nagar. CCTV footage from a camera installed on the road captured the entire sequence of events. In the video, the woman is seen carrying her handbag while holding a folded jacket in her hand.

CCTV Shows How Woman Dropped Cash While Adjusting Jacket

As the footage shows, two women are crossing the busy road. While one of them attempts to put on her folded jacket, she accidentally drops a bundle of cash without realising it and continues walking. Spotting this, two men on a bike passing through the lane notice the fallen bundle. A short distance ahead, they halt their bike, pick up the money and speed away right in front of the woman.

Moments later, she realises the cash is missing and immediately begins chasing the bikers. However, her efforts of no use as the duo quickly revs up the bike and disappears from the spot.

Victim Details

SHO Poonam Chaudhary later explained that the woman and her daughter had come to Jaipur for wedding shopping. While crossing the crowded road in Barkat Nagar and trying to put on her jacket, the bundle containing ₹50,000 slipped out unnoticed. The miscreants seized the opportunity and grabbed the cash lying on the road. Although the woman attempted to chase down the biker after realising what had happened, the heavy traffic made it impossible for her to catch him, and he vanished within moments.

FIR Registered

According to a report by the Hindi news portal Hindustan, the woman has lodged an FIR at the Bajaj Nagar police station. Police officials are now examining the CCTV footage to identify the men and initiate appropriate action against them.