 Govt Puts New Duty Norms On Hold To Ease IndiGo Disruptions; Normalcy Expected In 3 Days
The civil aviation ministry has taken urgent, proactive steps to address the ongoing disruption in IndiGo’s flight schedules, Naidu said in a statement. The government has also ordered a high-level inquiry to identify the causes and fix responsibility for the widespread disruptions that led to hundreds of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations over the past four days.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Passengers outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations, over 400 on Friday, and many passengers have been stranded for as long as three days at airports. (PTI Photo) |

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said various operational measures, including keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, will help address the IndiGo flight disruptions, and complete restoration of services is expected in next three days.

The government has also decided to institute a high-level inquiry to determine the reasons and accountability for the IndiGo disruptions that has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the past four days.

The civil aviation ministry has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo airlines, Naidu said in a statement.

"The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs," he said.

article-image

According to him, the operational measures have been initiated to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest.

"Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," the minister said.

