Jaipur Residents Complain About Lack Of Travel Options To Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha On Jan 22

Ram Temple At Ayodhya | File Photo

Rajasthan: People from all over the country including Jaipur will go to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple but the capital city of Rajasthan lacks direct connectivity to Ayodhya. There is no direct flight or daily train to Ayodhya from Jaipur.

Though Jaipur is a capital city it has no daily train to Ayodhya. There are four trains from Jaipur but all are weekly trains. This includes Marudhar Express, Garib Nawaz and Kaviguru Express. Marudhar Express runs on Wednesday and Sunday, but due to a change in route beyond Lucknow, the train does not go to Ayodhya.

Loksabha member from Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra and various organisations have demanded a special train for Ayodhya. A senior official of Railway Operation said that the railway is working out the plan for a special train and it will be decided soon.

No Airline Willing To Provide Direct Flight From Jaipur To Ayodhya

Talking about air travel, there is neither any direct flight from Jaipur to Ayodhya nor any plan has been made by the airlines yet. A senior official of Jaipur Airport said that the winter schedule is already fixed and there is no proposal from any airline for a direct flight from Jaipur to Ayodhya.

SpiceJet has daily direct flights from Jaipur to Varanasi and Indigo Airlines to Lucknow. The daily arrival and departure load of both the flights is around 100 to 125 passengers.

Despite this people have prepared to go to Ayodhya with private taxis and buses. Taxi owners said that they have good bookings for Ayodhya after January 15th as the events of Pran Pratishtha will start from January 16th.