Jaipur: Rape Survivor Barred From Appearing Exam In Ajmer, CWC To Take Action Against School

Representative Image

A Class 12 student in Ajmer, Rajasthan has been allegedly barred to appear in the board exam by the school on account of being a rape survivor. The girl alleged that her teachers told her to study at home as her presence "would spoil the atmosphere" of the school.

Victim Writes To Child Welfare Committee

The matter came to light when the victim wrote to the Child Welfare Committee about the incident. In her complaint, the survivor said she had submitted the form and fee to appear in the board exam but when she contacted the school for the admit card she was informed that her name had been struck off from its list of students appearing for the examination.

Taking note of the matter, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Anjali Sharma said she wrote to the District Education Officer asking to take strict action against the school and ensure that the survivor's academic session was not hampered.

"The victim appeared for her examination in December last year. However, she was not allowed to take her examination as the school did not give her an admit card. School teachers told her to study at home or else the school's atmosphere would be spoilt," Sharma said.

Child Welfare Committee To Take Action The School

The Child Welfare Committee has asked District Child Protection Unit to allow the rape victim in the supplementary examination to be conducted this year by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Sharma said that efforts are being made to cancel the recognition of the school and to provide legal aid from the District Legal Authority.

The girl was allegedly raped by three persons including her uncle in October 2023. Police registered a case on the report of the victim's father.