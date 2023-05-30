Jaipur: PM Modi to address a public meeting at Ajmer; assembly polls scheduled in State

On the completion of nine years of his tenure as prime minister, Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Ajmer, Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting is also being taken as a kick-start of Bjp's poll campaign in Rajasthan as the assembly polls are scheduled in the state later this year.
PM's visit to commemorate 9 years of leadership
The state unit of the party is working hard to make it a political show as around two lakh people are expected to attend this public meeting. Sources within the BJP said that the prime minister, through this meeting, will try to reach out to the people of eight Lok Sabha seats and 45 Assembly seats with the Centre's policies and schemes in poll-bound Rajasthan. PM Will go to the holy city of Pushkar also.
Yojna Gallery
About one km-long ‘Yojna Gallery’ is created at the entry point of the dome where all entrants will have a look at the BJP government’s nine years of progress and development.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)