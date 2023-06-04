Jaipur: Mother commits suicide after killing her four children; father kills his only son

Representational image |

In Barmer, Rajasthan a mother committed suicide after killing her four children by drowning them in a drum filled with water, while in Banswara a father allegedly killed his only son.The incident happened in Baniyawas village of Mandali police station area in Barmer on Saturday. According to the police, Urmila (27), wife of Hiraram Meghwal killed his daughters Bhavna (8), Vimala (3), and Manisha (2) and son Vikram (5) by drowning them in a water-filled drum. The children could not come out of the drum as she locked the drum.

Mother commits suicide after killing her children

After killing the children, Urmila committed suicide by hanging herself.The police said that Urmila's husband Jetharam was not at home at the time of the incident. The reason behind the incident is being investigated.

Father kills his son with a sword

While in the Arthuna block of Banswara, a father Bhanwar Singh attacked his only son with a sword and killed him due to some family dispute. After the murder, Bhanwar Singh went to the police station and surrendered. The incident was reported by Devisingh, the brother of accused Bhanwar Singh who told the police that Narendra Singh, son of his brother Bhanwar Singh, used to work in Gujarat. He left work and came here about two years ago. There were some heated arguments between both father and son on Friday night and in the wake of this, Bhanwar Singh killed Narendra with the sword. The Police arrested the accused father.