Jaipur: Miscreants kill businessman in public, horrific act caught on camera

Jaipur: A property businessman has been beaten to death in public by the miscreants in Jaipur's Karni Vihar area. The video of the attack is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

The deceased property dealer has been identified as Vijendra Singh Gulab alias Vijju Banna.

In the viral video, its seen that the miscreants are brutally beating the businessman with rods, knives, swords, and hammers and a large number of people are seen as mute spectators around.

The miscreants came in three cars in broad daylight in Jaipur's Karni Vihar area and suddenly attacked a property businessman and beat him so much with sticks that he became half-dead.

As per media reports, the businessman died during treatment on Thursday morning. After the death of the businessman, the body has been kept in the mortuary of SMS Hospital.

At present, the police have registered a case of murder against the three miscreants.