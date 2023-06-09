 Jaipur Foot Offers Artificial Limbs To Victims Of Odisha's Balasore Train Tragedy
Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the organisation that manufactures prosthetic limbs under JaipurFoot initiative, has offered to provide artificial legs to all such passengers who became amputees because of the June 2 tragic train accident in Odisha.

DR Mehta, founder and chairman of the BMVSS in a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has offered to provide artificial legs to amputees free of cost. DR Mehta in his letter said that the parent body of the Jaipur Foot would provide artificial limbs fitment facilities at its Khrodah center near Bhubaneswar. He said the organisation will not charge for the services.

Mehta said all such passengers, who lost their limbs in the tragic rail accident would be able to get the fitment three months after the amputation as it takes three months for the wounds to heal.

He said alternatively that BMVSS mobile workshop at Khodarh could reach the various towns and villages in Odisha to serve the amputees, and the amputees would be able to get the limb fitment at their door steps.

“If the patients are in other states, where we have our permanent centers and mobile workshops, these 33 centers spread all over the country would provide artificial limbs free of cost," said Mehta.

