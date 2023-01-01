Jaipur: CM Ashok Gehlot calls assembly session; loyalist MLAs withdraw resignations

File

Jaipur: As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calls the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly and is set to present his last Budget of his term, his loyalist legislators have started withdrawing their resignations tendered 96 days ago to Speaker CP Joshi.

More than 80 of the 91 MLAs, who not only boycotted the special Congress Legislative Party meeting called by the party high command but resigned en masse in support of Mr Gehlot on September 25, withdrew their resignations on Saturday.

The legislators are confident Mr Gehlot will remain the CM and present his last budget. Party Chief Whip and Mr Gehlot's loyalist Mahesh Joshi said, “Ashok Gehlot will present the Budget. As the session has been called, the MLAs are withdrawing their resignation.”

The resignation episode was considered a pressure tactic of the Gehlot faction as the MLAs were against Mr Sachin Pilot becoming the Rajasthan CM.

Talking to the media, Mr Joshi admitted, “Leave aside resignations, there is not a single moment in politics when there is no pressure — be it any government or any party, pressure and politicos go hand in hand.”

Sources said the development is a result of the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the visit of new party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

“Rahul Gandhi appreciated the schemes implemented by the Rajasthan Government. It was a clear indication Gehlot will be the CM. Randhwa came and Gehlot called the session during his visit. On the second evening of Rahdhawa’s visit, Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra about calling the Assembly session and then reached the meeting of ministers called by Randhwa. It sent a clear message that the party had no objection in calling the session by Gehlot,” a senior party leader said.

The Opposition BJP has raised questions on the withdrawal of the resignations. BJP legislative party deputy leader Rajendra Rathor said, “The Congress MLAs are deceiving people by pretending to resign and then withdrawing their resignations.”

Mr Rathor, who had filed a PIL in this matter, said the court was schedule to hear his PIL on Monday (January 2) and he would pray to the court to identify and take action against all those betraying the constitutional institutions and procedures.