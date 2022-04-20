Jahangirpuri demolition 'illegal, arbitrary & unconstitutional', says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area was "illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional". He added that this is "new technique of intimidation" is "going to burn our country down".

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, "Supreme Court had given an order that status quo must be maintained & demolition shouldn't proceed, but 4hrs after that order was issued, the demolitions did continue. This is illegal, arbitrary & unconstitutional, since no notice was given to the victims."

"Homes & shops were destroyed, it's an absolutely criminal act for which serious action should be taken. This is a new technique of intimidation that is going to burn our country down. It's an assault on the values of the Constitution of India," he added.

Tharoor noted that the demolition of houses is a "very inhumane public punishment".

"Investigate properly, find out who's responsible, take them to Court, give them notices. If the final punishment is decided to be demolition, which is a very inhumane public punishment, then let there at least be proper notices so people can make arrangements," he said.

For the unversed, bulldozers today razed several structures in Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) amid a heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel until the authorities received "a written order" from the Supreme Court to stop it.

The apex court stayed the anti-encroachment drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the civic body's action allegedly aimed against those involved in Saturday's communal clashes in the area.

The anti-encroachment drive, however, continued for an hour and a half in the area in northwest Delhi even after the court directed the authorities to stop it.

A civic official, requesting anonymity, told news agency PTI that the drive continued due to the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court and it was stopped as soon as the order was received.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has insisted that the demolition drive was not confined to the riot-accused in Jahangirpuri.

"We want to tell the people of the whole of Delhi, wherever there is any illegal encroachment, please remove them yourself. Iske baad unhi logon ka number hai (it will be their turn next) After this, it is their turn," Singh told NDTV.

Singh also claimed that only temporary structures were removed during the demolition drive.

"The roads will be cleared and people are happy. It is routine work with no agenda. People are very happy, people are supporting us," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:33 PM IST