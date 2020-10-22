Jagan Mohan Reddy launches YSR Bima scheme, poor families of accident victims to get Rs 10,000 aid

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): Benefitting 1.14 crore primary bread earners in the unorganised sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'YSR BIMA' scheme at the camp office.

In this scheme, the beneficiary will receive an insurance amount in their family member's untimely death or permanent disability. During his Padayatra, the Chief Minister came across scores of citizens facing such issues due to the lack of insurance coverage. The scheme aimed at providing security to the families of poor and unorganised workers in the state.

Speaking further on the launch, Reddy has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of those who died in an accident.

"The bereaved family can reach out to the village's grama secretariat for the immediate financial relief of Rs 10,000. It will be the first time in the country that a state government will be single-handedly funding the insurance scheme. The estimated value of the premium and other expenses being paid by the government is 510 crores," the Chief Minister's Office said.