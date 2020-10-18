Judge needs to withstand pressures: Justice Ramana days after Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to CJI

Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana on Saturday said it is an important quality for a judge to withstand all pressures and odds and to stand up bravely against all obstacles. This comes days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote letter to CJI S A Bobde and raised allegations against Justice Ramana.

According to a report by Indian Express, while speaking at the condolence meeting in memory of former Supreme Court judge Justice A.R. Lakshmanan who passed away on August 27, Justice Ramana said "Most importantly, particularly for a judge, one must be steadfast in holding on to their principles and fearless in their decisions. It is an important quality for a judge to withstand all pressures and odds and to stand up bravely against all obstacles."

Justice Ramana further added that the greatest strength of the judiciary is the faith of people in it. "Faith, confidence and acceptability cannot be commanded, they have to be earned," he said.

Earlier this month, in an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, where he levelled various allegations against Justice Ramana.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), have condemned this letter by Reddy. The SCBA, in its resolution, said such actions by constitutional functionaries are opposed to the conventions, causing serious inroads impacting the independence of the judiciary as enshrined in the Constitution.

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) urged the Chief Justice to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Reddy for making "scandalous" allegations against Justice Ramana and judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

(Inputs from Agencies)