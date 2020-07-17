Jagadevaram Oraon passes away: All you need to know about the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram President

Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram President Jagadevaram Oraon passed away on Wednesday. He was 70.

Reportedly, after a meeting with RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, Oraon went to have lunch. However, he fainted after having his meal and was then rushed to the district hospital, where he died during treatment at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat mourned his demise.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said that Jagadevaram Oraon's life was devoted to serving the tribal communities. He wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeoram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. His was a life devoted to serving the tribal communities. He was known for his kind and hardworking nature. Om Shanti."