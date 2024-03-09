Jaffer Sadiq, Ex-DMK Functionary & Film Producer, Arrested By NCB Over International Drug Cartel Links |

Tamil Nadu: A film producer, Jaffer Sadiq, known for his work in South India's film industry, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly masterminding a drug smuggling operation worth over ₹2,000 crore.

The NCB labelled Sadiq, as the 'kingpin' of the India-Australia-New Zealand drug trafficking network. He also stands accused of orchestrating the smuggling of 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine abroad on 45 separate occasions.

Sadiq, who has produced four films to date, was on the NCB's radar for four months before his arrest. His latest film was slated for release this month. The arrest follows a massive drug bust wherein methamphetamine valued at ₹180 crore was confiscated from two rail passengers in Madurai and a dump yard in Chennai. The seized drugs were intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka.

What Is Methamphetamine?

Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as 'ice' or 'crystal meth,' is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug with potent euphoric effects akin to cocaine, posing severe health risks. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had stressed on its lethal consequences.

BJP Slams DMK Over Closeness With Accused

BJP state chief K Annamalai condemned the ruling DMK over the arrest of Sadiq. Ealrier, he had denounced Tamil Nadu as the 'drug capital' of India. He had pointed fingers at Jaffer Sadiq, terming him an 'international druglord' and criticised the DMK for its alleged involvement. After his arrest now, Annamalai urged the authorities to dig deeper into his network and also look into his network as he was close to many DMK leaders.

"The NCB has nabbed the International Drug Lord & DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq today. With many other DMK leaders moving closely with Jaffar Sadiq in the last 3 years, it is important to understand how Jaffar Sadiq acted as their conduit for Money laundering," said Annamalai in his post.

"On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, we request the law enforcement authorities to comb deeply & ensure that Jaffar Sadiq’s network is exposed & busted to ensure the free flow of Drugs in TN under the DMK regime is curtailed," he added.