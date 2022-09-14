Jacqueline Fernandez, Pinky Irani likely to be grilled together in Rs 200 crore extortion case | File

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to join the questioning on Wednesday in connection with the 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently under the investigation of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

She has been summoned by EOW at its office at Mandir Marg around 11 am today. Earlier, the EOW had postponed her interrogation on her request, and further scheduled it for today.

It is also likely that Pinky Irani, who is the actor's aide, has also been summoned and will be grilled with her together. According to sources, they have prepared a long list of questionnaire, including her relationship with Chandrashekar and the gifts, money which she had received from the conman.

The questioning might also go on for two to three days.

Earlier in the first week of September, the EOW officials had recorded the testimony of another Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi in relation with the case.

More about Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is a native of Karnataka's Bengaluru, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases are registered against him.

The multimillionaire conman has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while posing as an official from the Union Law Ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.