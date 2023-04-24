Jabra Fan of Modi ji: BJP reacts to Bihar Police's Facebook post sharing song praising PM |

On April 23, 2023, Bihar Police made an inadvertent blunder by sharing a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their official Facebook Page. The post was titled ‘Ae Modi Ji Gali Gali Mein Shor”, sung by singer Madan Mohan Priye and produced by Sriji Music and Entertainment.

The post was captioned, “Beautiful voice of my younger brother Madan.” However, Bihar Police soon realized their mistake and deleted the post. The incident created a buzz on social media platforms.

BJP takes advantage of the blunder

After Bihar Police shared the song praising PM Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar used this opportunity to take a jibe at the police. They shared a screenshot of the post on Twitter and wrote, “Bihar Police is ‘Jabra fan’ of Modi Ji. Bihar Police is also waiting for the BJP government in Bihar.”

RJD reacts strongly

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party was not pleased with the development. Alok Chikku, social media in-charge of RJD, wrote, “A song praising a leader of one party is being shared from the official page of Bihar Police. The Bihar government should investigate the matter. This Sanghi person will cause a lot of damage in the future. Stop Bihar Police from becoming Sangh Police.”

Bihar Police acknowledges the error and initiates investigation

Bihar Police has acknowledged the mistake and apologized for the same. They have stated that an employee at the Social Media Centre of Bihar Police shared the post without permission. The post was deleted as soon as it was brought to their notice. Bihar Police has also initiated an investigation into the matter. They have removed the employee from his post.

Bihar Police Statement |

Listen to the song here:

Read Also Opposition unity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today