It's shame that ruling party says that they'll finish all other political parties: Telangana CM KC Rao | ANI

Telangana CM KC Rao on Wednesday blasted BJP and said that It is a shame that the ruling party says that they'll finish all other political parties.

He was talking in a joint PC with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna, Bihar. "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country. We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Before Modi govt, Rupee never depreciated so much. Why farmers had to protest for over a year? Country faced losses in every sector due to failures of the Centre. It's a shame that the ruling party says that they'll finish all other political parties."

On July 31, while addressing a party meeting in Patna, BJP chief Nadda had said that no party could fight against the BJP at the national level. He had further claimed that all other political parties barring the BJP will be destroyed.

Even Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had lashed out at Nadda saying that it shows BJP’s true face and its march towards dictatorship. He accused the BJP ruling of conspiring to finish off regional outfits.

Amidst the action by various central probe agencies in various state, opposition parties has been alleging that the ruling party is misusing central probe agencies to target opponents.