IT’S RAINING OPPN BONHOMIE, BREKKIE AND MONSOON ‘RAGA’

Bonhomie between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was on display again at the breakfast meeting organized by the latter in the Constitution Club on Tuesday. Raut, who has played a crucial role in the formation of the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra in November 2019, had an over one-and-a-half hour-long meeting with Rahul on Monday evening. Raut, who enjoys the confidence of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been making a strong case for Opposition unity with the Congress party’s active involvement to take on the mighty BJP and especially Modi-Shah combine.

Raut also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi saying he never offered tea.

Raut tweeted, ‘’Met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and discussed the political scene in Maharashtra as well as national politics. Gandhi expressed satisfaction over the work of Maharashtra government and also showed interest in knowing about the growth and functioning of Shiv Sena.’’

“A meeting between us was due some time. He (Gandhi) had some doubts which have been addressed now. He has assured to visit Maharashtra soon.” “I will brief my party chief (Uddhav Thackeray) about the discussion we had on a possible alliance ahead of the next general elections,” he said.

Two days ago, Raut received a pat from Rahul after his speech at a dharna organized by opposition in the premises of the Parliament against the BJP led government over the Pegasus spyware snooping issue.

Gandhi has conveyed to the Maharashtra state leadership that Shiv Sena and NCP are not only crucial allies for the state assembly elections but also for the Lok Sabha elections slated for 2024.

Meanwhile, NCP President Sharad Pawar nominated Supriya Sule and Praful Patel to attend the breakfast meet. Sanjay.jog@fpj.co.in