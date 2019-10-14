‘It’s proud day for Bengalis’: Netizens express gratitude for achievements of Sourav Ganguly and Abhijit Banerjee

Netizens are in euphoria today as former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Abhijit Banerjee have achieved the extraordinary in life. Netizens today are saying that it is a proud day for Bengal, as both of them belong to the state.

Today, news about Ganguly made the headlines as he was appointed the president of BCCI. After few hours, Banerjee with his wife Esther Duflo won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize for his experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. Netizens are so excited that they are writing appreciative words for the duo.