'It’s hilarious, if not tragic' says Subramanian Swamy after parliament dismisses his question on Chinese infiltration

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP has often been in the news for questioning its own government. In yet another hit during the parliament session, a question Swamy raised a question in Rajya Sabha asking whether the Chinese crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh which was disallowed by the chairman citing national security as the reason.

Responding to this, Swamy said, "It is hilarious if not tragic for Rajya Sabha Secretariat to inform me today that my Question whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh, cannot be allowed “ because of national interest!!!" he tweeted on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many users responded to the MP's tweet where one user wrote "no one has come, and no one will ever come."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While another user responded saying that 100% there has been infiltration from the C

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

On the previous day, Congress MP KC Venugopal asked the Minister of External Affairs whether NRIs living abroad were harassed at airports and sent back, the question was dismissed without any answer of a reason.

The admissibility of questions in Rajya Sabha is governed by Rules 47-50 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States. Ordinarily, once a question which fulfils the conditions of admissibility is received, it is sent to the ministry concerned. On receipt of the facts from the ministry in response to the reference made by the Secretariat, the question is further examined. Admitting or disallowing questions is the sole discretion of the chairman.

(with inputs from sources)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:55 PM IST